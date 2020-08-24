Artsakh confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the healthcare ministry said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh has reached 271, with 249 recoveries so far.

The number of active cases is 20.

Currently 39 citizens are quarantined.

No death case has been registered.

Two death cases have been registered, when the patients had a coronavirus but died from other disease.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan