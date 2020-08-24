COVID-19: Armenia reports 33 new cases, 2 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. 33 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Centers for Disease Control said. Only 380 tests were conducted over the past day.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases has reached 42825, with 36049 recoveries (58 in the last 24 hours).

2 patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 854. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 256 (1 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus, whose deaths were caused by other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

As of 11:00, August 24 the number of active cases stood at 5666.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan