Iran’s next presidential election to be held on June 18, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The next presidential election in Iran will take place on June 18, 2021, interior ministry’s official said, reports TASS.
The election process is scheduled to launch in February-March 2021.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
