Armenian military launches planned command-staff exercises

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces army corps and military bases stationed in the south-eastern direction of the country are holding command-staff exercises.

The drill began at 05:00, August 24 in accordance to the 2020 Readiness Plan of the military, and are led by the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces.

“The purpose of the exercises is to check the combat readiness of the troops and take measures to reduce the timeframes of executing actions, check and perfect the commanding bodies’ abilities in preparing and executing operations, implement tactical-strategic drill scenarios of countering enemy aggression and eliminating enemy strike teams, as well as agree the partnership issues of the army corps and the backup forces designated for this direction,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan