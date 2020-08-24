Gross salary fund of Armenia’s employed citizens comprised about 127 billion AMD in July 2020

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The gross salary fund of employed citizens of Armenia amounted to 127 billion 391 million AMD in July 2020, Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan said on Facebook.

“This is the money paid to the employees, and for which income tax was calculated. The same amount in June 2020 comprised 120 billion 846 million AMD, and in July 2019 – 117 billion 627 million AMD. According to the verified data, if in July 2019 the gross salary was distributed among 606,465 and in June 2020 among 609,302 jobs, in July 2020 the gross salary was distributed among 613,062 jobs. If in July 2019 the average salary per job comprised 193,955 AMD, in June 2020 it was 198,335 AMD, whereas in July 2020 it already comprised 207,795 AMD”, the PM said.

Pashinyan stated that starting from April 2020 the government has adopted a number of anti-crisis measures aimed at keeping the jobs and preventing the decline of salaries. According to him, this official data proves that all these measures were effective. The PM said the aforementioned figures were formed exclusively based on the reports presented by the economic entities.

