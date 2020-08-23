The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
PM Pashinyan slams Turkey for “destabilizing and destructive” actions in region and globally
BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Aliyev for interview after Pashinyan episode
Artsakh’s MFA comments on Azerbaijani announcement distorting President Harutyunyan’s speech
Armenia testing a new strike drone
Defense Ministry presents National Hero title recipient Capt. Ruben Sanamyan's valor in battle
Serzh Sargsyan praises Armenian military and diplomatic victory in 2016 April War
Youth from Treaty of Sevres signatory countries call on Turkey to pay reparations to Armenia
Armenian Ambassador to Israel speaks about his vision of development of relations between two states
Armenia reports 139 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
COVID-19: No new cases in Artsakh in last 24 hours
Apart from antibody study, Armenian researchers to look into COVID-19 impact on nervous system
Tourists visiting Armenia will receive COVID-19 test results within 6 hours
Armenia to use ADB’s $2mln for medical equipment in COVID-19 response
Eurasian Economic Union delegates to convene forum in Iranian Aras FEZ at border with Armenia
Sarkissian congratulates Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on birthday, thanks for being Armenia’s friend
Armenia becoming huge construction site – PM Pashinyan
New police patrol service to be launched 2021 Q1 in Yerevan
Classes at higher educational institutions to resume from September
Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister
6-year-old wins Republican Culinary Competition in Armenia
Artsakh’s Government provides 25 million AMD to Lebanese-Armenian community
Yerevan provides financial assistance to Syrian-Armenians in Damascus
Turkish climbers’ litter on Mount Ararat resembles landfill
Iran unveils new ballistic missile named after assassinated general Soleimani