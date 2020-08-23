The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

PM Pashinyan slams Turkey for “destabilizing and destructive” actions in region and globally







BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Aliyev for interview after Pashinyan episode





Artsakh’s MFA comments on Azerbaijani announcement distorting President Harutyunyan’s speech







Armenia testing a new strike drone





Defense Ministry presents National Hero title recipient Capt. Ruben Sanamyan's valor in battle

Serzh Sargsyan praises Armenian military and diplomatic victory in 2016 April War







Youth from Treaty of Sevres signatory countries call on Turkey to pay reparations to Armenia







Armenian Ambassador to Israel speaks about his vision of development of relations between two states

Armenia reports 139 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19: No new cases in Artsakh in last 24 hours

Apart from antibody study, Armenian researchers to look into COVID-19 impact on nervous system

Tourists visiting Armenia will receive COVID-19 test results within 6 hours

Armenia to use ADB’s $2mln for medical equipment in COVID-19 response



Eurasian Economic Union delegates to convene forum in Iranian Aras FEZ at border with Armenia

Sarkissian congratulates Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on birthday, thanks for being Armenia’s friend

Armenia becoming huge construction site – PM Pashinyan







New police patrol service to be launched 2021 Q1 in Yerevan







Classes at higher educational institutions to resume from September





Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister







6-year-old wins Republican Culinary Competition in Armenia

Artsakh’s Government provides 25 million AMD to Lebanese-Armenian community

Yerevan provides financial assistance to Syrian-Armenians in Damascus

Turkish climbers’ litter on Mount Ararat resembles landfill

Iran unveils new ballistic missile named after assassinated general Soleimani





