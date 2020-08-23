Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

The Week In Headlines

The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week: 

 

PM Pashinyan slams Turkey for “destabilizing and destructive” actions in region and globally



BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Aliyev for interview after Pashinyan episode


 

Artsakh’s MFA comments on Azerbaijani announcement distorting President Harutyunyan’s speech



 Armenia testing a new strike drone


 

Defense Ministry presents National Hero title recipient Capt. Ruben Sanamyan's valor in battle

 

 

Serzh Sargsyan praises Armenian military and diplomatic victory in 2016 April War



Youth from Treaty of Sevres signatory countries call on Turkey to pay reparations to Armenia



Armenian Ambassador to Israel speaks about his vision of development of relations between two states

 

 

Armenia reports 139 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19: No new cases in Artsakh in last 24 hours

Apart from antibody study, Armenian researchers to look into COVID-19 impact on nervous system

Tourists visiting Armenia will receive COVID-19 test results within 6 hours

Armenia to use ADB’s $2mln for medical equipment in COVID-19 response

 


Eurasian Economic Union delegates to convene forum in Iranian Aras FEZ at border with Armenia

 

 

Sarkissian congratulates Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on birthday, thanks for being Armenia’s friend

 

 

Armenia becoming huge construction site – PM Pashinyan



New police patrol service to be launched 2021 Q1 in Yerevan



Classes at higher educational institutions to resume from September


 

Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister



6-year-old wins Republican Culinary Competition in Armenia

 

 

Artsakh’s Government provides 25 million AMD to Lebanese-Armenian community

 

 

Yerevan provides financial assistance to Syrian-Armenians in Damascus 

 

 

Turkish climbers’ litter on Mount Ararat resembles landfill

Iran unveils new ballistic missile named after assassinated general Soleimani



 

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration