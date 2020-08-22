Armenian soldier dies after losing consciousness at military base
14:43, 22 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. An active duty serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces died Friday at a hospital after losing consciousness at a military base, the Defense Ministry said.
19-year-old Private Khachik Baghdasaryan lost consciousness around 15:00, August 21 at a military base, the defense ministry said without elaborating. The soldier was transported to the Central Military Hospital, where he died. “His life couldn’t be saved”, the military said.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Defense Ministry offered condolences to the soldier’s family and co-servicemen.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
