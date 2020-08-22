Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Armenian soldier dies after losing consciousness at military base

Armenian soldier dies after losing consciousness at military base

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. An active duty serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces died Friday at a hospital after losing consciousness at a military base, the Defense Ministry said.

19-year-old Private Khachik Baghdasaryan lost consciousness around 15:00, August 21 at a military base, the defense ministry said without elaborating. The soldier was transported to the Central Military Hospital, where he died. “His life couldn’t be saved”, the military said.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Defense Ministry offered condolences to the soldier’s family and co-servicemen.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration