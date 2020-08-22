Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 350 times in past week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire at the line of contact around 350 times between August 16-22, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

The Azerbaijani military fired more than 3500 shots from various caliber firearms at Artsakhi troops.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said its Defense Army continues “maintaining full control at the frontline and confidently carries out its combat mission.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





