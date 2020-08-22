Tavush Governor holds emergency meeting on shocking domestic violence incident involving 7 children

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan has convened an emergency meeting with the provincial department of Protection of Family, Women’s and Children’s Rights and representatives of children’s rights organizations after the shocking domestic violence incident in the province which has left a 6 year old child hospitalized in severe condition.

“This shocking incident shows that we have problems in this area, this is also the result of the children’s protection mechanism’s failure,” the Governor said, adding that similar issues should be immediately revealed and solved.

He ordered an internal investigation and issued relevant directives.

A 28-year-old woman from the village of Khashtarak, Tavush is under arrest on suspicion of severely beating her five children. The woman’s father, 57, is also arrested on the same suspicion. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman has also regularly battered her two nephews. The 7 children have been recognized as victims in the criminal case.

One of the children, a 4-year-old, has suffered severe head injury, while a 6-year-old is currently in critical condition.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan