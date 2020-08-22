COVID-19: No new cases in Artsakh in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours in Artsakh, the country’s authorities said.

As of 11:00 August 22 the number of active cases stood at 18.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Artsakh is 268 with 248 recoveries.

There haven’t been any COVID-19-related deaths in Artsakh so far. However, two people infected with the virus had died earlier, but their deaths were caused by other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan