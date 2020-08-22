Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 august:

The price of aluminum down by 1.21% to $1761.50, copper price down by 1.59% to $6542.00, lead price down by 1.44% to $1985.50, nickel price down by 1.00% to $14610.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $17645.00, zinc price down by 0.46% to $2474.50, molybdenum price up by 0.26% to $17086.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





