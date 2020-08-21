Yerevan-based ‘’Kalashnikov’’ factory ready to provide first 1000 rifles to Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Military-industrial committee of Armenia Artak Davtyan visited Kalashnikov production facility of ‘’Neutron GAM’’ , ARMEN PRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of High-tech Industry.

‘’Just one month has passed following Armenian PM’s visit and already the factory is ready to provide the first batch – 1000 automatic rifles to our Armed Forces’’, Davtyan said, adding that this is already a good result.

T he production stages were presented to Artak Davtyan and special attention was paid to quality surveillance.

