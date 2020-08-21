Ucom upgrades mobile network

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Starting from August 21 Ucom mobile customers will receive significantly better quality services than they did 2-3 months ago.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Ucom’s press service, in the previous months, Ucom's technical directorate has been recruited with professional and knowledgeable specialists, many of whom have worked abroad and have important experience and skills in designing and maintaining complex networks. Thanks to their efforts, the power supply of the Company's data center was recovered, two independent UPS systems were integrated, and the cooling system of the data center was completely re-equipped, which will now allow to gain additional important time while performing recovery works in emergency situations.

"A thorough analysis of the mobile network has been carried out, the weaknesses of operation of 2G, 3G and 4G+ technologies have been identified, most of which are eliminated, and the network performance and upgrading are already underway and ongoing. As a result, our subscribers will benefit from services with significantly improved quality," said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

We should add that Ucom has carries out large-scale works on its fixed network as well, the results of which we will soon report.