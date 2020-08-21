Armenian editors from European region to discuss present-day news media challenges in online meeting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Coordination Council of the Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists will hold an online discussion.

According to a news release issued by the council, editors of Armenian news media of the European region will participate in the online meeting on September 1 at 19:00 Yerevan time.

The discussion will focus on the present-day difficulties of the Armenian news media and the ways of withstanding the challenges. The Council is accepting applications for participation at [email protected].

The Council had made the decision on launching online consultations during its February 29-March 1 meeting in Antelias, Lebanon. The first online meeting was held on July 30 featuring the editors of Armenian news media from the Middle East.

