International Committee of the Red Cross donates field tents to Artsakh for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has donated four field tents to the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh to assist the country in the COVID-19 response, the Artsakh authorities said.

The 45 m2 tents can be used for a variety of designations ranging from field hospitals to working premises.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh has also received a batch of similar tents.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is carrying out various programs in Artsakh as part of the COVID-19 response.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





