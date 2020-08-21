Lavrov: Russia works to resume negotiations on Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia and its partners in the OSCE Minsk Group are working on the earliest possible resumption of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper.

"We are expecting early resumption of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. We are working on this together with our partners in the OSCE Minsk Group," he said, according to the official TASS news agency’s translation of the interview.

Lavrov noted that the July border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were the second most widespread violation of the 1994 ceasefire agreement. He noted that for the first time in 26 years intense battles involving artillery and strike drones took place not at the NK line of contact but the state border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The minister pointed out that the Russian Foreign Ministry made active mediation efforts to resolve the conflict.

"The Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh Igor Popov has been in direct contact with the leadership of the foreign ministries of the two countries all this time. As a result, with active Russian mediation, a ceasefire has been reached since August 16, albeit not on the first attempt," he stressed.

On July 12, Azerbaijani military forces launched an offensive against Armenia in the Tavush Province. During several days of attacks, Azerbaijani forces targeted not only Armenian military positions but also bombarded civilian settlements.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan