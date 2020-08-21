COVID-19: Armenia reports 158 new cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. 158 COVID-19 cases were recorded over the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control reported. The cumulative total number of confirmed cases stands at 42477, with a total of 34655 (217 in the last 24 hours) recoveries.

6 patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 842. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 253 other people (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, whose death was caused by other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

A total of 192199 tests (1639 in the last 24 hours) were conducted in Armenia since the outbreak started in March.

The number of active cases as of August 21 stands at 5689.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan