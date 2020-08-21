Apart from antibody study, Armenian researchers to look into COVID-19 impact on nervous system

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. More than 130 people who recovered from the coronavirus have already volunteered since August 7 for participating in the COVID-19 antibody studies conducted by the Yerevan State Medical University, Vice Rector for Scientific Affairs Konstantin Yenkoyan told ARMENPRESS.

The first results are expected by the end of August, he said.

The study will last between 6 and 12 months.

“When the virus enters a person’s system it causes an immune response. The antibodies begin developing within several days. At the final phase of the illness the immunity IgG develops. Our objective is to find out how long it stays in the system,” Yenkoyan said.

Yenkoyan says their researchers are also going to launch another study, the COVID-neuro, to study COVID-19’s impacts on the nervous system.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan