LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.73% to $1783.00, copper price up by 2.49% to $6648.00, lead price up by 1.69% to $2014.50, nickel price up by 0.72% to $14758.00, tin price up by 0.51% to $17575.00, zinc price up by 0.67% to $2486.00, molybdenum price down by 2.52% to $17042.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.