Armenian Ambassador to Israel speaks about his vision of development of relations between two states

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Israel Armen Smbatyan gave an interview to Israel’s ‘’Globus’’ weekly about the relations between Armenia and Israel and development prospects.

Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Israel were established in 1992 but the process of opening embassies delayed for many years. In September 2019 Armenia announced about its intention to open an embassy in Israel. The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Armen Smbatyan Ambassador to Israel on February 25, 2020.

Question – Good day, We are glad to welcome you in our country. We had been waiting for this moment for a long time. There are many similarities between the Armenians and Jews, aren’t there? We can say that the confirmation of the invisible ties between us came into sight on the diplomatic platform.

Armen Smbatyan – Let’s start from the indisputable fact that the interstate relations between Armenia and Israel are at the starting point. But this in no way means that Armenians and Jews have just started to know one another. Armenians worldwide know that it were the representatives of the Jewish people, diplomats, lawyers, writers, who first defined the concept of genocide and led the world to recognize its anti-civilizational and barbaric nature.

I want to particularly mention that prominent humanists and intellectuals, such as Morgenthau, Mandelstam, Lemkin and Werfel implemented their Godly activities for the benefit of the Armenian people with the morality and best ethical traditions of the Jewish religious leaders, who during all the periods of the history aspired to justice and welfare for all the peoples.

It seemed that during those years, when there were new threats and troubles over the future, when the Hewish state did not exist yet, like Israel is today with the mission to ensure the security and prosperity of the Jewish people, such unique people should have been concerned with issues of national importance. But they affirmed their devotion to universal humanitarian ideas, and found the force to be able to do for the Armenian people what I am sure the Armenian people will never forget, will be grateful to them at all times.

Question – It’s a pleasure to hear that given that few of today’s politicians are devoted to humanitarian ideas. So how will this be reflected at the inter-state level.

Armen Smbatyan – The harmonious and successful development of the State of Israel during the 7 decades is undoubtedly and important example for the Republic of Armenia. It goes without saying that inter-state relations will develop in line with the historical and practical atmosphere where the Armenian and Jewish people lived in the last 2 millennia, during which they were able to achieve high level of mutual respect, as well as fully positive interethnic, domestic, and just human relations. Moreover, our peoples have generated and developed the historical experience, which is quite different from each other, but at the same time there are many coincidences. I want to take the responsibility to express my confidence that today our peoples treat one another just that way and realize the importance of moving forward side by side.

Question – We know that you are not only an experienced politician and diplomat, but also a prominent artist. Do you believe that humanitarian and cultural programs can save the world like in the past and particularly our countries in this hard historical period?

Armen Smbatyan – I have asked myself that question as well. What can be the starting point for Armenia and Israel to move towards the future that first of all includes bilateral interstate relation? And I understood that I cans see no alternative to humanitarian interactions and programs that are a driving force in the 21st century for ensuring the launch of stable, irreversible, effective and multi-dimensional cooperation.

Ambassador Smbatyan noted in this context that the Armenian and Israeli people will salute the opening of statues, organization of concerts and exhibitions, scientific conferences and other cultural programs, which will serve as basis for the expansion of relations between the two countries at all levels, including political. ‘’It’s necessary to rule out misunderstanding between our peoples, which unfortunately exists in the 1st stage of far reaching plans and deeds’’, Smbatyan said.

Answering the question why in the past it was impossible to open an embassy in Israel, Armen Smbatyan said that there were many hardships in the past, which have now been overcome due to open and sincere dialogue. ‘’The ability to have constructive and open dialogue will give us the opportunity to overcome any issue if they rise’’, Ambassador Smbatyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan