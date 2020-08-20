Converse Bank receives “Euro STP Excellence Award 2019” from Commerzbank AG

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank has received “Euro STP Excellence Award 2019” from Commerzbank AG for operational excellence in processing of international transfers via SWIFT both quantity and quality-wise.

‘’We are happy to announce that Converse Bank has been awarded with the “Euro STP Excellence Award 2019” by Commerzbank AG for operational excellence in processing of international transfers via SWIFT both quantity and quality-wise. This prominent award once again proves that services provided by Converse Bank meet the highest international standards where the processing of remittences is fully automated ensuring the highest speed of execution. In past years, Converse Bank has been awarded with the “Euro STP Excellence Award 2017” and “Euro STP Excellence Award 2018” by KBC Bank NV., Brussels for operational excellence in execution of international transfers.

Worth to note that in 2019 Converse Bank was also presented with the “Trade Finance Award 2018” prize by Commerzbank AG for unprecedented high volume of transactions,“ in honor of excellent cooperation in Trade Finance, and in recognition of high-level and successful relationship.

The oversight of the Bank is exercised by the Central Bank of Armenia’’, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement of Converse Bank.