Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-08-20

YEREVAN, 20 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 484.72 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.50 drams to 573.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.82 drams to 636.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 405.33 drams to 30872.12 drams. Silver price down by 13.41 drams to 427.63 drams. Platinum price down by 158.50 drams to 14742.57 drams.