New police patrol service to be launched 2021 Q1 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired on August 20 a consultation regarding the ongoing police reforms. The agenda of launching the new patrol service of the Armenian police force was discussed, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan presented details on the process, namely the admission of applications from citizens willing to serve in the new department, the procurement of police cruisers and other technical equipment, the selection of trainers who will work with the cadets, etc.

Selected applicants will start training at the Police Academy mid-October, 2020.

Badasyan said the patrol service will be commissioned in Q1 2021 in Yerevan, and will further expand nationwide from Q1 2022.

The new patrol service is expected to comprise highly trained officers with new equipment, new skills and new mentality.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the new patrol service’s development and accomplishment in Armenia and tasked the authorities to continue active works in accordance to the outlined timeframes.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan