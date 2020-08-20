Iran unveils new ballistic missile named after assassinated general Soleimani
14:24, 20 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Iran has unveiled a new ballistic surface-to-surface missile on August 20. The missile is called Shahid Qasem Soleimani, named after the Iranian top general who was assassinated in a US airstrike earlier in 2020.
The missile’s test firing was broadcast by the Iranian IRIB television.
The Iranian military also presented a new cruise missile – the Shahid Abu Mahdi – named after the PMF leader who was also killed in the Soleimani assassination.
