DNC nominates Kamala Harris in historic selection for US Vice Presidency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Senator Kamala Harris from California accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination—becoming the first Black woman to hold that position—in a prime-time address Wednesday that emphasized the historic nature of her candidacy, WSJ reported.

In her speech, she argued that Presidential candidate Joe Biden is the uniting leader the United States needs right now.

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” Harris said on Trump.

“Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

Outlining her own optimistic view of the country, Harris said she is “committed” to “a vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic nomination for the US presidency Tuesday.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan