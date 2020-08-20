Coronavirus: PM Pashinyan warns citizens against letting guard down

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned citizens against letting their guard down over the coronavirus outbreak, and called for strictly and maximally adhering to the safety guidelines and face mask rules.

"We have weakened our vigilance a bit more than required and the realistic in the level of individual responsibility,” he said at a televised Cabinet meeting. “I am calling upon our countrymen to maximally adhere to the coronavirus safety guidelines, with the face mask rules being of primary importance. Also given the fact that these rules have been significantly eased,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Center for Disease Control reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on August 20.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan