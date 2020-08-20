Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

Armenia to use ADB’s $2mln for medical equipment in COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Cabinet approved the signing of the COVID-19 Response Program grant agreement with the Asian Development Bank.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said the grant is 2,000,000 dollars. The money will be used to buy medical equipment for Armenia’s COVID-19 response.

“This isn’t the ADB’s first assistance to our country”, he said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





