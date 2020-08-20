Armenian CDC reports 263 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. 263 COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center For Disease Control and Prevention said. The cumulative total number of confirmed cases stands at 42319, with 35476 recoveries – of whom 250 recovered over the past day.

3 coronavirus patients died, raising the death toll to 836. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 251 (2 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus, whose death was caused by other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

The number of active cases as of August 20 stands at 5756.

A total of 190560 tests (1993 in the last day) were conducted in Armenia since the outbreak began.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan