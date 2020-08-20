COVID-19: Artsakh reports 7 new cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The health authorities of Artsakh said August 20 that 7 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours in the country.

The cumulative total number of confirmed infections stands at 268, with 248 recoveries. There haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths in Artsakh so far. However, 1 person infected with the virus had died earlier, but authorities said the person’s death was caused by other pre-existing conditions.

The number of active cases stands at 18.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan