LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.74% to $1770.00, copper price up by 0.91% to $6486.50, lead price up by 0.38% to $1981.00, nickel price up by 0.34% to $14652.00, tin price up by 0.34% to $17485.00, zinc price up by 1.90% to $2469.50, molybdenum price stood at $17483.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.