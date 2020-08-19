Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

Armenia testing a new strike drone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia tested a new strike drone of local production.

ARMENPRESS reports Minister of High-tech industry Hakob Arshakyn posted a footage from the test on his Facebook page.

‘’A new strike drone is being tested. This is another achievement of the Armenian military industry’’, the Minister wrote.

