Armenia to host Warrior of Peace tournaments of 2020 International Army Games
19:06, 19 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will host the Warrior of Peace tournament of the 2019 International Army Games championship August 23-September 3, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.
Members of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Greece, and Russia will participate in the event.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
