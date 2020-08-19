Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

Armenia to host Warrior of Peace tournaments of 2020 International Army Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will host the Warrior of Peace tournament of the 2019 International Army Games championship August 23-September 3, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

Members of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Greece, and Russia will participate in the event.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





