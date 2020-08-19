Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-08-20

YEREVAN, 19 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 august, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 484.30 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.95 drams to 578.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.07 drams to 640.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 564.69 drams to 31277.45 drams. Silver price вup by 22.04 drams to 441.04 drams. Platinum price вup by 111.74 drams to 14901.07 drams.