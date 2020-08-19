Sarkissian congratulates Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on birthday, thanks for being Armenia’s friend

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Office of President Sarkissian) President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to the world-famous rock musician, the lead singer of Deep Purple rock band Ian Gillan.

The message states in particular: “I congratulate you on the occasion of your 75th birth anniversary. You have been creating art for more than 50 years and you are the one of those unique artists who is admired by several generations. I am aware that Deep Purple’s new album released at the beginning of August is occupying the first horizontal on the charts in different countries. This is yet another proof of your and your friends’ immeasurable talent and creative vigor.

I thank you for being our country’s friend since 1990. You are loved much in Armenia, thus I congratulate you also on behalf of the citizens of Armenia.

I recall warmly our meeting in June, 2019 in Yerevan, and will be happy to see you in Armenia again.”