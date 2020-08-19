Iran highlights importance of border crossing point with Armenia as ‘gateway to Eurasian market’

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The new Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, as part of a trip to the Aras Free Economic Zone, visited the Norduz checkpoint – the border crossing point into Armenia from Iran, the FEZ’s press service said.

“As Iran’s gateway to the Eurasian market, the Norduz border has an important role for the country’s exports and attraction of foreign currency and creates conditions for the daily growing presence of Iranian products in Eurasian and CIS markets,” the ambassador said during a meeting with the head of the Jolfa County and other local officials.

Ambassador Zohouri said the border crossing point is a favorable condition for the Jolfa County and the Aras FEZ, and affirmed the importance of attracting investments and planning and developing cooperation.

The Meghri-Norduz border crossing point is the only land border between Armenia and Iran. There are Free Economic Zones operating on both sides, and the development of cooperation in these zones and the checkpoint is in the agenda of discussions.

