COVID-19: Artsakh reports 6 new cases

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh said August 19 that 6 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 261, with 248 recoveries.

Overall, 8373 tests have been conducted in Artsakh, with 166 in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 11.

There haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths in Artsakh so far, however, two people (1 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus died, but local authorities said the deaths were caused by other pre-existing conditions.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan