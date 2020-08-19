Joe Biden officially becomes Democratic Party’s nominee for US Presidency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Former Vice President Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic nomination for the US presidency Tuesday, winning votes cast by party delegates in 57 states and territories in an online spectacle that marked the first virtual national party roll-call vote, the Washington Post reported.

“Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I’ll see you on Thursday,” Biden said.

