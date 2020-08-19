COVID-19: Armenia reports 210 new cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. 210 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed infections to 42056, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on August 19.

1906 tests were conducted over the past day. 244 patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 35226.

1 patient died from coronavirus complications. The death toll stands at 833. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 249 (4 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

As of August 19, the number of active cases stands at 5748.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan