LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.51% to $1757.00, copper price up by 1.48% to $6428.00, lead price up by 0.95% to $1973.50, nickel price up by 2.12% to $14602.00, tin price down by 1.24% to $17426.00, zinc price up by 1.85% to $2423.50, molybdenum price down by 2.09% to $17483.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.