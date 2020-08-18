Tourists visiting Armenia will receive COVID-19 test results within 6 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. In order to fulfill the COVID-19 requirements of the State of Emergency Commandant of Armenia with better conditions for tourists, “Tourism Armenia” Association and “Prom-Test” laboratories have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the testing experience of tourists. The document was signed by “Tourism Armenia” Association Chair Syuzanna Azoyan and the Chief of staff of “Prom-Test” laboratories Sevada Ginoyan.

In the framework of the MOU:

sampling will be carried out in a place of self-isolation of the tourist,

the results will be automatically emailed to the tourist and the tour operator,

the patients will have a 50% discount on lab testing,

discounts will be also applied for the sampling and other services,

these privileged conditions will be also applied for accompanying and service staff.

Reminder: according to the decision of the State of Emergency Commandant of Armenia, during current state of mitigating conditions, those who arrive to Armenia must be self-isolated for 14 days. The isolation period can be reduced due to negative test results.

“I am certain that with continuous smart and coordinated work, Armenia will overcome this unexpected challenge the tourism industry is facing. Regardless when we will have the first tourist flow, we need to be ready to provide up-to-date information to our international partners and to provide favorable conditions for the B2B community”, noted “Tourism Armenia” Association Chair Syuzanna Azoyan.

“Tourism Armenia” association is a union of the leading incoming travel companies which provide the majority of the organized tourist flows to Armenia.

“Prom-Test” ensures the fastest COVID-19 test results in Armenia, within 6 hours. As a result of quality control carried out by the Commandant, the laboratory is 100% compliant with the demands. It is one of the two laboratories that was in cooperation with the Ministry of health, from the initial stage of COVID-19 testing in March and April due to the need to increase the number of tests.

“The Ministry of Health has investigated our laboratories’ capacity. As a result of positive evaluation due to accordance with standards, an agreement was signed to provide testing and medical examinations. The services were provided to the government free of charge. Later, with the instruction of the Ministry of Health, “Prom-Test” was included in the list of companies that have the right to carry out “PCR” tests”, noted the Chief of Staff of “Prom-Test” LTD Sevada Ginoyan.

“Prom-Test” laboratories, founded in 1998, is a pioneer in a field of numerous researches and innovations in Armenia. The “Prom-Test” is the official representative of “Abbot Diagnostics” and cooperates with leading laboratories in Netherlands, Hong Kong and the US.