Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-08-20

YEREVAN, 18 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 484.21 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.76 drams to 576.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.42 drams to 637.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 409.94 drams to 30712.76 drams. Silver price вup by 2.89 drams to 419 drams. Platinum price down by 44.60 drams to 14789.33 drams.