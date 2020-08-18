Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to “vaccine nationalism”.

He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

 





Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
