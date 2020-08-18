Armenia students advised to self-quarantine ahead of reopening of schools

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan has asked school and university students to voluntarily self-quarantine or limit contacts as a precaution ahead of the planned reopening of schools and higher education institutions in mid-September.

“In order to fully implement the educational process during the year, and to avoid new restrictions we are asking you, if possible, to ensure from September 1-14 a limitation of students’ contacts, a voluntary quarantine, so that we maximally break the chain of transmission of the pandemic and not bring the virus to schools, and also to help the healthcare system to further drop the number of [COVID-19] infections,” Harutyunyan said in a statement addressed to parents and students.

