PM Pashinyan tours Kotayk Province, visits greenhouse business

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. As part of a tour in the Kotayk Province, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on August 18 the Rock Berry greenhouse business in the village of Kamaris to get acquainted with the strawberry, raspberry and blackberry producing company’s activities and development programs.

A company representative told the Prime Minister that they have 149 employees, most of whom are residents of Kamaris, while some are from other nearby towns.

A 1km road leading to the greenhouse is currently being rebuilt by a subvention program.

The PM is accompanied by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan.

The PM then headed to the village of Aramus to review the ongoing subvention programs. He toured the village and talked with the locals, and gave candies to the children.

A resident complained on the condition of the road, and said that visiting the neighboring village is difficult because of that problem, asking the PM to rebuilt it.

“Everything will be done in turn, soon the restoration of that road will begin,” PM Pashinyan told the resident. “All you gotta do is pay property tax, as well as cultivate the lands, so many more programs will be implemented”.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan and Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan