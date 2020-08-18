Armenia CDC reports 145 new coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 145 coronavirus cases and 327 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

8 patients died from COVID-19 complications over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 832. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 245 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses.

A total of 186661 tests were conducted in Armenia so far, with 1067 in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases is 41846, with 34982 recoveries.

As of August 18 the number of active cases stands at 5787.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan



