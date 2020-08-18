Iran highlights ties with neighbors for economic development

TEHRAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has highlighted the need for developing economic relations with neighboring countries, finding it to be the main guarantee for Iran’s economic development. “The neighboring countries and economic relations are among the priorities of the foreign ministry,” Zarif said in an interview with the Iranian First Channel. “The relations with our neighbors are among the guarantees for our country’s economic development.”

“The ministry of industry, mining and trade has labeled 15 countries as primary directions for exports. The supreme council of exports, despite several obstacles, is projecting a rather good export indicator of non-oil products this year,” he said.

Iran is one of Armenia’s main trade partners, with 174,7 million dollars in turnover recorded in 2020 Q1, according to official statistics.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan