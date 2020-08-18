Tokyo heat wave claims 79 lives in August

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. At least 79 people died since the beginning of August due to the ongoing heat wave in Tokyo, Japan, NHK reported.

More than 80% of the victims are above the age of 70. Most of them died in their homes which didn’t have air conditioning.

On August 17th, the temperature in the city of Hamamatsu reached 41,1 degrees Celsius.

Japan usually experiences heat waves in mid-July after the rain seasons, however this year the weather was cloudy through all of July and rains of record intensity occurred, leading to floods.

Last year heat waves claimed 126 lives in Japan.

