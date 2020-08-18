Every penny spent in each community must bring new colors and culture – PM on rebuilding process

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The border village of Aygepar in the Tavush Province is being restored and rebuilt from the Azerbaijani cross-border artillery strikes and drone attacks in mid-July.

“This is how the damages inflicted by Azerbaijani artillery and drone strikes upon the bordering Aygepar are being restored,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media, sharing photos from the construction. “Like I’ve said publicly before, every penny spent in every community must bring new content, new colors and new culture,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan