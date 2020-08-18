LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $1766.00, copper price down by 0.62% to $6334.00, lead price up by 0.46% to $1955.00, nickel price up by 0.80% to $14299.00, tin price up by 0.32% to $17645.00, zinc price down by 0.13% to $2379.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.