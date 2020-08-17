Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Classes at higher educational institutions to resume from September

Classes at higher educational institutions to resume from September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant's Office has made a decision about resuming classes at higher educational institutions from September (same decision for schools was made earlier), ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Education Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Dear students and professors, based on the discussions with the Commandant's Office today a decision was made to resume classes also at the higher educational institutions’', Harutyunyan wrote, adding that classes will start for some from September 1 and for others from September 15.

The Minister once again emphasized the importance of following anti-pandemic rules to avoid future limitations.

State of emergency has been prolonged until September 11.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration